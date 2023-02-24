Elon Musk at it again: Latest layoffs at Twitter hit sales team employees

Despite his promise to his employees in November 2022 that there will be no further layoffs, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has fired more employees from the firm, according to a report by The Verge. Dozens of Twitter employees across sales and engineering departments were affected due to the most recent layoff at the firm, the report said citing unidentified sources. Elon Musk, on November 21, gathered his remaining employees at his San Francisco office and told them that layoffs were over, after terminating roughly two-thirds of the workforce in just a few weeks.

The news of the most recent layoffs that hit the sales team was first reported last week by The Information. Twitter had about 800 employees in sales and marketing teams before the layoff. This is the third round of job cuts at Twitter since November.

Meanwhile, Musk has given a directive internally to revamp the microblogging site’s ad targeting in a week in order to fix what he has called ‘the worst ad relevance on Earth’. Just a few days back, Musk had apologised to Twitter users for the platform’s ‘irrelevant & annoying ads’. He tweeted, “Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We’re taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically.”

The Verge report cited Marcin Kadluczka, who had directly answered to Musk and got fired after working for seven years in the company, hinting at the impossibility of the one-week goal in a tweet. Last week, Twitter also shut two of its three India offices and asked its staff to work from home. While the Delhi and Mumbai offices are shut, Twitter’s Bengaluru office is still functional as it houses most engineers. Elon Musk took over Twitter last year and fired close to 3,500 employees.