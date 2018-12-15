Elgi Equipments aims 2nd spot in global air compressor market by 2027

The company has 12 installations of the new product in the country.

With a goal to be the number two player in the global air compressor market by 2027, the city-based Elgi Equiments is displaying a new product at the expo to be held in April 2019 in Hanover in Germany, a top company official said. The company, which stands number two in the country and number seven in the global market with its innovative compressors, wanted to move up the ladder and capture the second spot by 2027, Elgi Managing Director, Jairam Varadharaj told reporters here.

The company has 12 installations of the new product in the country, he said. He said Elgi’s technology breakthroughs will transform the conventional boundaries of compressor technology with a relentless focus on increasing performance and energy efficiency.

Earlier, the company welcomed over 200 employees, students and industry representatives to the 1st edition of Technology Day 2018 and unveiled Elgi’s “State of The Future Art”-a signature initiative focused on fostering innovation.

Technology Day 2018 is a platform to engage and build collaboration between young engineering minds and industry experts and the day-long event recognised the significant contribution and complex engineering achievements of the company’s technology team, he said.

This year, as part of Technology Day 2018, Elgi invited engineering students to author papers on compressor efficiency, reliability and performance enhancements, Jairam Varadharaj said.