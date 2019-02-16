Electric vehicles: Battery swapping technology showcased, to benefit e-rickhaws, taxi companies

By: | Published: February 16, 2019 1:36 AM

On Friday, Fortum India, a subsidiary of Finnish clean energy company Fortum Oyj, and Clean Motion, the manufacturer of e-rickshaws, showcased a battery-swapping project for light EVs.

The process of swapping and driving, called Change & Drive, takes 2-5 minutes, offering a good turnaround time to e-rickshaws, the company said. Also, the battery weighs 13kg, making it convenient to be handled by one person.

On Friday, Fortum India, a subsidiary of Finnish clean energy company Fortum Oyj, and Clean Motion, the manufacturer of e-rickshaws, showcased a battery-swapping project for light EVs. The project comprises of 90 NMC batteries of 1.5kWh, one swapping station with 20 batteries and 30 e-rickshaws that have been modified for swapping. “The goal is to evaluate a complete battery swapping system, including vehicles without battery, batteries and charging stations, both technically, economically and in terms of user friendliness,” Fortum India said in a statement.

The process of swapping and driving, called Change & Drive, takes 2-5 minutes, offering a good turnaround time to e-rickshaws, the company said. Also, the battery weighs 13kg, making it convenient to be handled by one person.

Sanjay Aggarwal, MD, Fortum India, added, “There cannot be a cookie cutter approach across EV charging platforms and would require multiple approaches to reach faster adoption.”
The primary target market, the company added, “are the major taxi companies, and organisations that have a large fleets of vehicles and that are in need of high uptime in their operations.”

