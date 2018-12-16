Electric Vehicle charging is in need of reforms at retail level; here’s why

The penetration of electric vehicles in India would come from shared mobility like buses, fleets of taxis, or three-wheelers unlike Europe, where it started with personal vehicles like Tesla and BMW

The Switzerland government-promoted platform, Cleantech, meant for sharing Swiss experience in India about use of alternative energy, has pitched for looking at an energy selling model for electric vehicles like selling petrol for a car to make electric mobility affordable in India. Instead of selling batteries or the source that would run the car, selling electricity to electric vehicles would make electric mobility cheaper and have a much wider reach. This energy can be sold in terms of kilowatt/hour or in the form of charged batteries with a leasing kind of arrangement.

The penetration of electric vehicles in India would come from shared mobility like buses, fleets of taxis, or three-wheelers unlike Europe, where it started with personal vehicles like Tesla and BMW. These cars are very expensive and few in India would be able to afford them. So bringing electric mobility through personal electric cars in India would remain a distant reality in the Indian context.

The cost of an EV is largely driven by the cost of battery. India should look at a model for battery leasing instead of selling it and should sell kilowatt/hour to the consumer like petrol stations. The battery charging station should own the battery and the consumer should pay a price for charging the battery, which is a combination of the price of electricity and some kind of a leasing solution.