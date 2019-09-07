Electric design with a Porsche DNA

With its clean design, the Taycan retains the unmistakable Porsche design DNA.

This week Porsche, the German high-performance car company, forayed into electric mobility, and one that is aimed right at Tesla. The Taycan is its first all-electric car, “offering typical Porsche performance and connectivity with everyday usability,” the company said in a statement. “The Taycan links our heritage to the future. It carries forward the success story of our brand—a brand that has fascinated and thrilled people the world over for more than 70 years,” said Oliver Blume, chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche.

It’s a four-door sports saloon, and the first models are the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo. While these are among the most powerful production models that the company currently has in its product range, less powerful variants of these all-wheel drive vehicles will follow soon. The first derivative to be added will be the Taycan Cross Turismo at the end of next year.

The Turbo S is the flagship version of the Taycan, and can generate up to 761bhp (560kW) overboost power in combination with launch control. The Turbo S accelerates from 0-100kph in just 2.8 seconds, while the Turbo completes this sprint in 3.2 seconds. The Turbo S has a range of up to 412km, and the Turbo a range of up to 450km (according to WLTP). The top speed of both cars is 260kph.

With its clean design, the Taycan retains the unmistakable Porsche design DNA. From the front it looks particularly wide and flat with highly contoured wings. The silhouette is shaped by the sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear. The sculpted side sections are also characteristic of a Porsche.

Global deliveries will start early next year, and these first models are priced $185,000 (Turbo S) and $150,900 (Turbo) in the US. As of now, the company hasn’t announced when will one land in India.