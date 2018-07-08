Eight children fall ill after allegedly consuming maggi; Nestle India responds

We strongly disagree with allegations made against us, says Nestle India. (PTI photo)

Nine children of a family fell ill after allegedly consuming “maggi” on July 7 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, ANI reported today. After the condition of the children deteriorated, they were referred to Gwalior Medical College. However, the producer of “maggi,” Nestle, has issued a statement and rejected the claim. The company said it has probed into the matter and the product that the children had consumed was not of its company.

“We wish them a speedy recovery. We strongly disagree with allegations made against us, we have probed the matter and can confirm that product in question is not a Nestle India brand,” Nestle India told ANI on July 8.

According to several media reports, the alleged “maggi” packets were purchased from the local grocer. As soon as the children consumed it, they started vomiting. Reportedly, the youngest among all is two years old. According to a Times of India report, the doctor of the primary health centre of Naugaon said it is a case of food poising. The report quoted Tehsildar of Nagaon as saying that the only further probe will prove whether the children fell ill because of consuming noodles or some insect fell into it while cooking.

Maggi has been controversy in past for different reasons.On March 26, 2014,a government regional public laboratory in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh detected the presence of monosodium glutamate (MSG) and higher than the permitted quantity of lead in samples taken from a batch of Nestle India’s Maggi noodles. Later, this allegation was confirmed by the Kolkata-based Central Food Laboratory, a referral lab. Uttar Pradesh had raised initial red flag over the quality of Maggi being sold by Nestle India, later the issue went pan-india. The product went out of the market and Nestle faced its shares down for sometime.

According to Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011, MSG, a ‘flavour enhancer’, should not be added to food for infants below 12 months. MSG is not permitted in over 50 items, including “Pastas and noodles (only dried products)”, but is allowed in the seasoning used for noodles and pastas.