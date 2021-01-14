EID Parry revamps portfolio, switches to Sulphur free process sugar

The company also has a significant presence in the farm inputs business through its subsidiary Coromandel International.

EID Parry, part of Rs 38,000 crore Murugappa Group and a major sugar manufacturer in the country aims to scale up its retail business while betting big on its branded and value-added products through its latest relaunch.

Apart from more premium and contemporary new packaging, the company has extended its Sulphur free process sugar across all markets in south India. It is also planning to strengthen e-commerce and expand distribution of its branded range across south India.

Suresh S, MD, EID Parry said, “The branded sugar market is less than 5% of the overall sugar market in India and there is tremendous headroom for growth and value-addition. We are aggressive in our retail plans and have been ramping up our distribution across entire South India. We have seen a doubling of retails sales and distribution numbers in the last couple of years and would like to leverage this as we try to create and deliver superior value to our customers.”

The company said the current sugar offerings have got a facelift after the re-launch of the products resulting in all the products now being available in brand new packaging. Among the leading sugar manufacturers in India, EID Parry has 9 sugar plants with a total sugarcane crushing capacity of 43,400 TCD, co-generation capacity of 160 MW and distillery capacity of 234 KLPD that are spread across South India.

EID Parry is a world leader in organic spirulina and microalgal products in the Nutraceuticals space. Parrys Spirulina, with three major international certifications, is sold in more than 41 countries across the globe. The highly specialised manufacturing Plants of the Nutraceuticals business for microalgal production are located at Oonaiyur and Saveripuram in Tamil Nadu. The company also has a significant presence in the farm inputs business through its subsidiary Coromandel International.