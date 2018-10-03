Eicher Motors says in talks with forums to end strike at Royal Enfield plant

The last annual salary revision was done in April 2018, and the next revision is due in April 2019.

Eicher Motors on Tuesday said it is holding talks with plant-based forums of Royal Enfield to amicably resolve all the workers’ concerns. The company also said that Royal Enfield’s Oragadam plant has been operational since Saturday after few days of strike by some workers and will reach regular level of production in a phased manner. It added that it has not terminated any worker due to recent developments at the plant site. On Monday, the company said it has lost production of 10,000 units due to the ongoing workers’ strike at the Oragadam plant.

In a communication to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, Royal Enfield said its manufacturing facility at Oragadam has been operational since Saturday, September 29, 2018, after a part of the workforce had not reported for duty since September 24. The company expects to reach regular levels of production in a phased manner. Our manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal (near Chennai) continues to be operational and deliver to its full capacity. The company clarified that it has not terminated anyone in the wake of recent developments at the plant and that salary revisions are done annually.

The last annual salary revision was done in April 2018, and the next revision is due in April 2019. It added that the Oragadam facility has been in operation for the last 6 years and has been a positive example of progressive human resource practices. The company further said in its information to the stock exchanges that it has internal mechanisms that facilitate collaborative working with leadership to address matters related to the well being of the workforce. It also said it is in dialogue with its plant-based forums to amicably resolve all concerns. It said Royal Enfield has always been deeply committed to maintaining and furthering cordial relations with its staff and workforce to understand and fulfil their aspirations, and it will continue to do so.

When contacted, R Sampath, vice-president, Royal Enfield workers’ union, said, “We continue to be on strike. The production has been impacted due to this. We have been invited by the labour commissionerate for further talks with the management on Wednesday evening. It remains to be seen how the things fold up.” Earlier, he had alleged that the management did not allow the workers to enter the factory to resume their duties on Sunday as they insisted handing over their mobile phones. The management also cut the workers’ eight-day salary in the last month, saying the strike was illegal in nature.

“We strongly deny this and the strike is legal as we have served the management notice well in advance. We will continue to fight for our rights.” Meanwhile, India Yamaha workers’ strike continued for the 12th day on Tuesday as the management has not yet come forward to discuss the issue. Nearly 800 striking workers who were demonstrating/staging dharna at the Kanchipuram district were arrested by the local police on Tuesday. The workers expect that the reconciliation talks will be held on Wednesday at the labour commissionerate.