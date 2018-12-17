Eicher Motors rated ‘buy’; Primed for acceleration in pace of growth

Sales in the festive season grew at a single digit, leading to lean inventory in the system, given production bottlenecks.

We recently met management of Eicher Motors (EIM) to understand the demand outlook for Royal Enfield (RE). We believe: (i) upgrade of Unit Construction Engine (UCE), which was introduced ten years ago, is key to addressing the perceived fatigue in some older brands;

(ii) launches are likely to continue over the next five years; (iii) management is institutionalising business processes for the next leg of growth. We believe RE has potential of 2 mn in annual sales driven by new and replacement demand in India and export markets. Maintain Buy.

Key takeaways

Festive and full-year sales: Sales in the festive season grew at a single digit, leading to lean inventory in the system, given production bottlenecks. The bottlenecks have been addressed; production should thus normalise in Q4FY19.

Demand outlook: Long-term demand outlook remains intact as none of the structural drivers (rising per capita, consumer aspirations, etc) have changed. Opportunities exists in markets such as UP, MP, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal given RE’s low penetration. That said, a sharp jump in retail prices (~15%) due to higher insurance cost and introduction of rear disc brake and ABS are likely to keep demand subdued in the near term. Besides, traditional offerings seem to be suffering from brand fatigue.

Margin: Commodity cost pressure, though lower than H1, persists. Besides, EIM is likely to continue to invest in exports markets, which have been keeping Ebitda margin in check (though gross margin has been improving). The benefits will begin to kick in once sales of 650cc Twins normalises. So far, the 650cc Twins have generated strong interest across the globe. Besides, healthy demand is being seen for Himalayan, which necessitates capacity expansion.

Outlook and valuation: Structural story; maintain ‘BUY’

Our FY18–20e EPS CAGR of 17% is driven by strong demand for RE and margin improvement—the latter on the back of premiumisation and scale benefits. The JV —VECV—too is focusing on profitable growth. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with a TP of `25,442 (22x core FY20e EPS, 16x FY20e VECV EPS and `2,466 cash/ share). At CMP, the stock is trading at FY19/20e PER of 24.5/19.6x.

Other key highlights

Exports: In investment phase for past few years— USA: Significant changes since 2015 in terms of the structure of distributors, retail outlets, etc. The structure has moved away from the pure distributor model. EIM is focusing on key states of New York, California, Florida and Texas. Europe: Management is focusing on the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Latam: The focus is on Columbia, Brazil and Argentina. Asia Pacific: Management is targeting Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Vintage stores: A platform to facilitate exchange of old RE: The objective is to create an organised exchange platform for the RE brand, especially for customers looking to stay within the RE family. It is also an opportunity for dealers to generate an alternative revenue stream. The vehicle is refurbished and RE gives a warranty for a specific period with the end-objective of brand protection (use of genuine spare parts to refurbish motorcycles for next owners and protection of residual value).

Enhanced R&D capabilities to engender faster model upgrade/introduction: Management has made significant investments in developing engineering capabilities. For instance, the UK tech centre (up and running for about two years) has led to centralisation of the company’s R&D efforts right from conceptualisation to development. The centre has a headcount of about 120 comprising engineers and designers with a range of international experience in all aspects of motorcycle design and development. The Chennai tech centre (expected to come up by Q1FY20) will play a role in testing and validating products. This would expedite launch of platforms.