EESL to tie up with post offices, CSCs

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), the implementing agency for the government’s energy conservation initiatives, is joining hands with the Department of Posts and Common Service Centres (CSCs) to improve its after-sale services.

The development follows state electricity distribution companies (discoms) pointing out the lack of adequate outlets and other after-sale services for addressing consumer complaints regarding LED products distributed by EESL.

Representatives from Gujarat’s energy department had raised the issue with Union power minister RK Singh at the power ministers’ conference held in Shimla earlier this month. “Even after completion of the warranty period in many states where distribution commenced more than three years ago, EESL is committed to providing free replacement services for its product against technical defects,” an EESL spokesperson told FE.

CSCs are the access points, located mainly in semi-urban and rural areas, for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services. CSCs are built under the public-private-partnership model.

Prices of LED bulbs significantly dropped after EESL started mass procurement from manufacturers. The company had signed a memorandum of understanding with the three government oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan — for setting up retail outlets in petrol pumps across the country.

Affordability and accessibility, along with a three-year warranty enabling easy replacement, have been cited as the main reasons behind widespread adoption of LED bulbs. EESL has distributed more than 30 crore LED bulbs across the country.