edWisor: New startup aims to bridge demand-supply gap in IT manpower requirement

Ramandeep Arora, founder and CEO, edWisor. (Photo courtesy: www.yourstory.com)

With the aim to solve the many challenges faced by college graduates and working professionals in acquiring market-appropriate IT skills, Delhi-based edWisor, a skill development and employability service provider is providing end-to-end solutions by skilling aspirants and helping them get jobs in their career paths.

Founded by Ramandeep Arora and Aditya Kumar, edWisor has developed a business model that combines HRtech and edtech to solve skill shortages for the technology sector while making the youth employable.

The start-up’s goal was to solve the skill shortage in the IT industry in areas like web development and data science where global shortage is expected to grow from 7 million to 23 million by 2022, with the 1.2 million shortage in India set to increase to 4.5 million. India currently faces a shortage of 50,000 tech talent in cutting-edge tech stacks namely, HTML, CSS, Machine Learning, data mining, predictive analysis (R and Python) in Data Science, advanced predictive analytics using R and Python, visualisation tools and databases, Javascript, Frontend Design, Jquery, Angular 4, Basic and Advanced Node JS, REST api, MongoDB and Cloud.

EdWisor has devised a curriculum for specific in-demand job roles called ‘Career Path’. This is different from a ‘course’ which provides skills in just one or two technologies whereas ‘Career Path’ is a combination of all job and technical skills which are essential requisites for that particular job role. This ‘Career Path’ can be availed by students, freshers as well as working professionals from any educational as well as professional background.

In the last three years, the start-up has trained over 5000 students across the country and has helped them get placed in top product companies and start-ups such as Leadsquared, Credithealth, Birdeye, Powerweave, Appstreet, Mpokket, Finvest, etc.

According to Ramandeep Arora, founder and CEO, edWisor, “In the last few months, we have seen B.Com graduates being hired as Machine Learning experts and B.Sc.(Physics) graduates being hired as Full Stack Web Developers after successfully completing their career path at edWisor. We are in the process of onboarding more companies as we work towards creating an ecosystem of skilled workforce with our skill development programme.”

Sharing his experience with edWisor, Shashank Dwivedi who has joined Goldman Sachs as NodeJS developer says, “The course has not only helped me develop good knowledge with the application of Node.js but also helped me gain a good understanding of how it works internally in comparison with other technologies in the industry.”

On the financial performance front, in the last five quarters, edWisor’s revenue has grown by more than 500%. Student engagement rates increased to 75% with a dropout rate of 14%.

“We are a bootstrapped start-up planning to start a Series A funding round raising $5-10 million,” says Arora.