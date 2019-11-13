Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors receives $75-million investment

Each business group will have its own set of investors, a ring-fenced capital base, and an independent board.

Private equity firm Sanaka Capital, along with other investors, will be investing $75 million in Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors (EGIA), the group’s investment advisory business, according to a statement issued by Edelweiss.

The firm said Sanaka Growth SPV I has committed to invest approximately $44 million in EGIA, while talks are on for a further investment of approximately $31 million in the business. The partnerships are in line with the overall strategic growth plan initiated in 2017 by Edelweiss Group to separate its three businesses — credit, investment advisory and insurance — into distinct entities.

Each business group will have its own set of investors, a ring-fenced capital base, and an independent board. The credit and life insurance businesses have already established long term partnerships, with a strategic investment of $250 million by CDPQ in the former and Tokio Marine’s 49% holding in the latter.