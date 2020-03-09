ED scanner on big loans issued by Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor’s foreign assets

By: |
Published: March 9, 2020 8:43:17 PM

The central agency is probing the scam-hit Dewan Housing and Finance Limited (DHFL) giving a loan of Rs 600 crore to a firm "controlled" by Kapoor's family

Rana Kapoor, yes bankRana Kapoor (File photo)

The ED is looking into more multi-crore rupees loans issued by Yes Bank to corporate houses that turned non-performing assets as part of its money laundering investigation against its arrested promoter Rana Kapoor, officials said on Monday.

They said the agency has widened its probe in the case beyond the loan to DHFL and is now looking at its books to find out evidence if alleged kickbacks were received by the Kapoor family and others from business houses in lieu of non- initiation of loan recovery processes.

Related News

The central agency is probing the scam-hit Dewan Housing and Finance Limited (DHFL) giving a loan of Rs 600 crore to a firm “controlled” by Kapoor’s family, that includes his wife and three daughters, in lieu of not recovering over Rs 4,000 crore of loan issued by Yes Bank to the former.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ED scanner on big loans issued by Yes Bank Rana Kapoor’s foreign assets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Yes Bank insolvency may tighten credit market, widen economic pain: S&P
2Tata Steel committee of directors approves raising Rs 670 crore via NCDs
3Xiaomi’s Redmi says it is now ready to ship in-display fingerprint readers for LCD panels