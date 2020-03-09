ED scanner on big loans issued by Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor’s foreign assets

Rana Kapoor (File photo)

The ED is looking into more multi-crore rupees loans issued by Yes Bank to corporate houses that turned non-performing assets as part of its money laundering investigation against its arrested promoter Rana Kapoor, officials said on Monday.

They said the agency has widened its probe in the case beyond the loan to DHFL and is now looking at its books to find out evidence if alleged kickbacks were received by the Kapoor family and others from business houses in lieu of non- initiation of loan recovery processes.

The central agency is probing the scam-hit Dewan Housing and Finance Limited (DHFL) giving a loan of Rs 600 crore to a firm “controlled” by Kapoor’s family, that includes his wife and three daughters, in lieu of not recovering over Rs 4,000 crore of loan issued by Yes Bank to the former.