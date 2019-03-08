ED attaches Rs 28 crore assets of Paramount Airways

The attached immovable properties include the factory premises of Paramount Mills, a company belonging to M Thiagarajan, stated ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it had provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 28.19 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) in an ongoing investigation against M Thiagarajan and Paramount Airways, Madurai.

The attached immovable properties include the factory premises of Paramount Mills, a company belonging to M Thiagarajan, stated ED. Thiagarajan currently runs and controls Paramount Mills in the name of Briar Knoll Mills.

The shares held by Thiagarajan in Paramount Textile Mills have also been attached. Thiagarajan was the promoter and managing director of Paramount Airways, a commercial airline company, which till 2010 was operating in the domestic sector.

Read | Lost your things in Uber ride? Here’s how to get it back

Paramount Airways took loans from five nationalised banks on the basis of credit insurance policies issued by Oriental Insurance Company.

The directorate has initiated investigation on the basis of two separate charge sheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Thiagarajan and Paramount Airways. The first charge sheet was for causing wrongful loss to the five banks to the tune of Rs 441.11 crore. The second charge sheet was for fraudulently obtaining Scheduled Operator Permit (SOP) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Union ministry of civil aviation, by misrepresentation and falsification of documents.

Also read | Will small, midcap stocks rally continue? What experts say; check top bets

Further, accused M Thiagarajan also fraudulently and illegally diverted funds of Rs 19.68 crore to an account in Singapore which during investigation revealed to be his own entity and was registered with British Virgin Island.

In addition, further to the deregistration of his aircraft, M Thiagarajan fraudulently diverted aircraft spares/parts which were hypothecated to the lenders without the knowledge of these banks to overseas entities and diverted the proceeds to his group entities.

The ongoing probe against Thiagarajan resulted in the identification of 17 immovable properties at Madurai and Tenkasi.

As these assets were found to be involved in money laundering as per the provisions of PMLA, the same have been attached provisionally. Further investigations are in progress, the directorate said.