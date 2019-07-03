ED attaches Rs 110 crore assets of Simbhaoli Sugars

The ED conducted searches at the offices of the company in Noida and Simbhaoli and seized incriminating documents.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached assets including land, buildings and plant and machinery worth close to Rs 110 crore of Simbhaoli Sugars under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) bank security and frauds cell for defrauding Oriental Bank of Commerce on the pretext of financing sugarcane farmers.

The report noted that the the company was obtained a loan of Rs 148.59 crore from the bank to provide assistance to 5,762 farmers but the funds were diverted by the company and did not reach the farmers. The money was received by the company between January and March, 2012.

The ED conducted searches at the offices of the company in Noida and Simbhaoli and seized incriminating documents.

In February, 2019 the CBI had named 13 officials of Simbhaoli Sugars, which included chairperson Gurmit Singh Mann and deputy managing director Gurpal Singh in its FIR. Gurpal Singh is Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law.

Investigation by ED has showed that the sugar refiner was facing a liquidity crunch and approached the bank for a loan under interest subvention scheme of the Reserve Bank of India to provide financing to farmers for pre- and post-harvest assistance. As the money did not reach the farmers, the liability shifted to the company which failed to repay.

Since the loan then turned non-performing with a principal outstanding of Rs 98.7 crore, the bank had filed a recovery suit before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT). The company has been found to have used the money to repay outstanding loans including external commercial borrowings, pay for operational expenses and made payments towards cane arrears which should have been paid from the company’s revenue.

The company in 2015 again secured a fresh loan of Rs 110 crore from the Oriental Bank of Commerce and the bank withdrew the suit from DRT. The fresh loan was taken to clear the previous loan. However, the company again failed to repay.