  • MORE MARKET STATS

ED attaches over Rs 2,200 crore assets of Rana Kapoor, others in Yes Bank PMLA case

By: |
Published: July 9, 2020 4:11 PM

Kapoor was arrested by the central probe agency in March and he is at present in judicial custody.

The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering proceeds of crime worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans.

Assets worth about Rs 2,203 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Thursday. They said properties of DHFL promoter brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan have also been attached as part of a provisional order issued by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some foreign assets of Kapoor have also been frozen by the central agency, they said. The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering proceeds of crime worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned into non-performing assets (NPA). Kapoor was arrested by the central probe agency in March and he is at present in judicial custody.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ED attaches over Rs 2200 crore assets of Rana Kapoor others in Yes Bank PMLA case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Microsoft India appoints Navtez Bal as Executive Director for public sector unit
2Samsung announces all its Galaxy smartwatches will now be made in India
3Tinder introduces video chat feature in select markets; check what’s so special about the new feature on dating app