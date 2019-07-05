ED attaches KRBL’s assets worth Rs 15.32 crore

Acting on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth `15.32 crore of the firm KRBL for channelling kickbacks received for securing a contract for supplying EMB-145 aircraft to the government from Brazil-based Embraer.

These aircraft are used for an airborne early warning and control project. The ED has attached land and a rice mill in Punjab under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The ED has initiated the investigation against

Embraer, unknown officials of the ministry of defence, Vipin Khanna and Singapore-based Interdev Aviation Services, among others.

Embraer had engaged Khanna as the middleman to secure the deal and probes have revealed that KRBL helped him launder money to India via the firm’s Dubai-based entity KRBL DMCC.

It has been found that directors of KRBL Gautam Khaitan and Anoop Gupta were involved in wrongdoing amounting up to `26 crore. Khaitan knew Khanna and he also involved Gupta for channelling the kickback from the deal. While the ED has found the whereabouts of `15.32 crore, probe to identify the remaining proceeds of crime is underway.