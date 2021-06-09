ECube appoints Richa Arora as Managing Partner, CEO of its ESG Stewardship Services Business

ESG Stewardship Services is targeting foreign and domestic investors with portfolios of companies in India.

In a recent announcement made by an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) platform- ECube Investment Advisors, Richa Arora has been appointed as Managing Partner as well as CEO of its ESG Stewardship Services Business. Arora’s role in the new position will be entrepreneurially driving the new business and this also included ECube’s strategy and implementation of ESG assessment and engagement.

According to the press note, ESG Stewardship Services is targeting foreign and domestic investors with portfolios of companies in India. It will also focus on individual companies who are seeking enhancement in their ESG performance. In order to manage all these things, Arora has stepped in with having more than 30 years of relevant work experience. “A business transformation leader with deep understanding of strategy, marketing and operations, she has built businesses and brands from scratch, nurturing them from inception, and scaled up established businesses,” reads ECube’s statement.

Prior to this, Arora handled the Consumer Products Business of Tata Chemicals followed by the packaged foods business in India as President. The company claimed that she has been widely credited with the growth of the foods business and was responsible for the launch of Tata Sampann “as the face of the foods business beyond salt and strengthening the position of Tata Salt.” Apart from this, Arora had also served as a director on the Boards of Tata Unistore. Arora in the past had also run her own boutique strategy consulting firm- Five by Six Consulting, where she helped companies build new and small brands.

Additionally, Arora has worked at leadership positions in FMCG companies like Britannia Industries and Balsara Home Products. Last year, Arora was also featured in Richa Business Today’s list of India’s Most Powerful Women.

ECube Chairman, Dr Mukund Rajan welcoming Arora said, “Richa has had a stellar career in the corporate world, and brings deep experience across domains. She has demonstrated very practical business judgment throughout her career and will be a huge asset in steering our stewardship services business.”