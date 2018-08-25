Ecuador’s long-lasting roses set to enter Indian market

The protocol for the establishment of the India-Ecuador Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) was signed in 2015, with the aim of further improving, deepening and strengthening the existing trade relationship between India and Ecuador.

Ahead of the first round of negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement slated for early next year, long-lasting roses cultivated and preserved in South American nation Ecuador will soon be entering the Indian market, for the first time ever.

Talking to FE, ambassador of Ecuador to India Hector Cueva Jacome, confirmed that “the long lasting roses were cleared by the Indian ministry of agriculture and is excluded from plant quarantine.

“Once preserved, the roses do not require water or sunlight and retain their form for a minimum of one year. Under optimal conditions, the roses can last up to four or five years,” the envoy added.

These Ecuadorian flowers are grown at high altitudes of 2,500 meters or more above sea level, leading to larger blooms and longer stems than those of flowers grown in many other parts of the world. The roses are picked at peak bloom, freeze-dried through lyophilization, and finally pigmented. The preserved roses are available in a variety of colours and can be customised to suit unique needs.

According to Cristina Chiriboga Tejada, Trade Officer, Pro Ecuador, “Promotional events are being organised soon by the embassy and Pro Ecuador, which will enable interaction between the Ecuadorian exporters and Indian importers.”

Preserved roses from Ecuador are grown sustainably, farmers meet Global G A P, Fair Trade International and Rainforest Alliance standards, among others. Ecuador is home to the third-largest floriculture industry in the world and flowers are the fourth-largest export from the South American nation.

As reported earlier by FE, Ecuador has been keen to negotiate a PTA, under which the two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on only a certain number of products traded between them.

The JETCO will function as the primary forum for discussion and other promotional activities on trade and investment issues and will be meeting once in every two years.

“We are working on setting up a Centre for Excellency in Agriculture with the help of India, and are keen on expanding our trade basket , as Ecuador offers a privileged location, extended production diversity, great potential in agri-business, fishery, aquaculture, forestry, mining, tourism and services and has a favourable legislation on foreign investment, offers preferential commercial access to different markets and the US dollar is its official currency,” the envoy added.

Besides oil, defence and pharmaceuticals, India could look at importing gold and silver from Ecuador.

Almost 99% of the teakwood from Ecuador is exported to India; there are about 300 Indians living in Guayaquil and involved in the teakwood business.

A good part of the Ecuadorian exportable supply is concentrated in agricultural products that have huge potential in India.