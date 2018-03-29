Economist Nouriel Roubini cautions against Trump’s protectionism; says backlash against globalisation rising

Nouriel Roubini said that the rising fears of trade wars between the United States and China signal a rising backlash against globalisation. (Image: Reuters)

Even as trade war fears recede on reports that China could strike a deal with the United States and the countries could come to a common ground, top economist Nouriel Roubini cautioned against the protectionist policies followed by Trump administration. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave 2018, Nouriel Roubini said that the rising fears of trade wars between the United States and China signal a rising backlash against globalisation.

Talking specifically about Trump’s policies Nouriel Roubini said that “America-first” policy would hurt the United States in return. According to the expert, “making America great again,” comes across as a narrow approach, and is thinks only about the unilateral benefit of America as opposed to the policies of the World Bank and the IMF. Further, Nouriel Roubini points out that confrontation with the North Korea and China will destabilise economic order.

“Today, there’s a threat to liberal democracy, from Donald Trump in the United States to Brexit, we have strong men challenging huge democracies,” Nouriel Roubini said. Taking stock of the current status of the global economy, Nouriel Roubini said that a few factors indicate that we may be at the best of all times. Noting these positive factors, Roubini points out that there have been cyclical positives such as global expansion, accelerating growth in the emerging markets and a shift towards technology.

Talking specifically about India, Roubini highlights that it has a bright long-term future. However, the renowned economist said that the country must implement more reforms, in order to truly realise its long-term potential.

Roubini also noted the recent rise in volatility in the last two months. “ We had seen rising volatility in the global stock markets due to rising concerns about inflation in the United States, leading to fears of a potential Fed rate hike. First time in 10-years, the markets worried about rising inflation as opposed to deflation in the last decade,” he said adding that the Fed has now moved out of zero policy rates.

“Acceleration of higher inflation is a concern and will tighten financial situation. The higher inflation could lead to a correction in the stock market and a higher dollar. Fed may have to hike rates faster to keep up with rising inflation,” he said.