Economic turmoil in Turkey hits Redington’s overseas business

Chennai-based IT and lifestyle product supplier Redington, popular for being one of the iPhone distributors in India, said its overseas business during financial year 2018 had been impacted by economic turmoil in Turkey. The company revealed that due to problems in Turkey it had suffered a 2% drop in revenue growth and a 4% slip in net profit in terms of its overseas business operations. Raj Shankar, managing director, Redington India, said that as the company look at the performance overseas, Turkey for the full year was extremely challenging with the effective income tax rate at 90%.

It was an extremely difficult period in Turkey with the exchange rate, which was somewhere stabilising at about 3.75 Turkish Lira to the dollar, depreciated as much as 4.5 Turkish Lira to the dollar. And this had a telling effect on the performance, he told analysts recently after the release of the fourth quarter and FY18 earning performance. Turkey’s economy has been in a tailspin with an inflationary currency and the ballooning inflation leading to dwindling value of the Lira.

“So, without Turkey, the overseas revenue growth for the full year would have been 13% and the profit after tax would have been 20%. However, with Turkey, it is at 11% and 16%, respectively,” he said. The contribution of Turkey from revenue stand point was approximately about 7% to 8% while the contribution from profit standpoint was around 3%.

“So, honestly, it does not have a serious material impact to the overall revenue and the profits of the company. We have very clear plans on how we want to address this. But, we also have to take into consideration that there is now a presidential election, which was slated for 2019 but advanced to June 24 of 2018.

So, this quarter, let that play out. We are hoping that whomsoever ends up being the president for the next 5 years, at least, there is not going to be any more of these elections, which can slow down the economy,” he said. Regarding India business performance, Raj Shankar said the mobility business had shown a de-growth.

“So, what really happened is at a given point in time all the distributors were saddled with inventories with different customs duty. So, this led to a complete mayhem in the market where there was different market operating price and therefore we decided consciously to slow down our (mobility) business. But no matter what we were, we had to inevitably go with the flow. When, therefore, customers paid late during this period we had to accept it and because the market operating prices had crashed we also had to go with it.

This led to a sort of an impact on account of the mobility business de-growing and hence the overall business de-growing marginally,” he said. Redington had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 43,498 crore for FY18 against Rs 41,156 crore in FY17 and a net profit of Rs 484.42 crore against Rs 476.74 crore. “If we disaggregate this between India and overseas, India de-grew by 2% whilst overseas grew by 11%,” he said.