Amazon is the king of Indian e-tail. See how it compares to Flipkart, Jabong

The top three retail e-commerce websites in the country by unique visitors in March were Amazon, Flipkart and Jabong, reports Hita Gupta in New Delhi, citing data from comScore. (Reuters)

The top three retail e-commerce websites in the country by unique visitors in March were Amazon, Flipkart and Jabong, reports Hita Gupta in New Delhi, citing data from comScore. While Amazon’s India site attracted over 26 million users, Flipkart pulled in 21 million and Jabong drew 6.5 million. Analysts concede that accessing comprehensive traffic-based ranks of websites is challenging simply because it is difficult to monitor mobile website traffic.

Experts point out that the increasing penetration of smartphones, which is estimated to rise to 45% by 2020 from 15% in FY15, is driving India’s internet user base. E-retailing sites, however, are not abandoning desktops just yet — Flipkart, which had migrated to an app-only format for its fashion portal Myntra, has restored the desktop site.

A few months ago, Flipkart launched its advertising platform on its mobile app with 50 brands. Snapdeal, which raised $200 million in a fresh round of funding recently, has built in a range of services such as bookings for air travel, food delivery and personal services into its app. With investors turning more cautious, e-retailers have been compelled to revisit their business models. In many instances — particularly in the hyperlocal segment — promoters have decided to either scale back operations or even to shut shop. Last week, Flipkart saw its valuation being marked down by Morgan Stanley to $9.4 billion from $15 billion in June last year. This was the second time Morgan Stanley lower the valuation for the Indian e-tailer. Prior to this, other funds including Valic, Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II and T Rowe Price had also corrected the valuation. Amazon continues to support its Indian out and since

July 2014 has invested `5,699 crore, according to company’s filing with the registrar of companies.