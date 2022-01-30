Easemy Trip Q3 profit soars by 83.8%

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 22 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Online travel platform Easemy Trip on Sunday reported an 83.8 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 40.42 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 22 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Gross bookings revenue (GBR) in the period under review stood at Rs 1,293 crore as compared to Rs 783 crore in the year-ago quarter, up by 65 per cent, it added.

Air segment booking grew 49 per cent and hotel nights booking grew by 144 per cent during the quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Easemy Trip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti said despite the challenges posed by the second and third wave of the pandemic, the company continued to deliver robust growth in one of the most disruptive periods for the travel and tourism industry.

“This was possible due to the increase in operational efficiencies and our model of working on lean cost of operations,” he added.

On the outlook, Pitti said, “We are now extremely bullish about the strong pent- up demand in the travel industry.” He further said, “We will continue to strengthen on all fronts and are confident that our continued focus on financial and operational efficiency will help us to achieve sustainable business growth in the coming quarters as well.”