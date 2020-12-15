Ease of doing business in UP: Yogi govt directs officials to regularly monitor, review investors’ feedback

As per the latest user feedback data, out of 1,16,032 users, over 74 per cent were 'satisfied', while 12 per cent were 'moderately satisfied' and 14 per cent users were 'not satisfied' with the delivery of licencing services. (File image)

To ensure continuous improvement in ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has directed to monitor and review investors’ feedback on a monthly basis and take action against officials for delay in providing services.

“Directives have been issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari to regularly monitor and review the investor feedback on a monthly basis for the services available online on single-window portal, Nivesh Mitra,” an official release issued here on Tuesday said.

He also issued direction to initiate amendment in procedures, if required, to make sure time-bound action is taken on the basis of investor-feedback received on Nivesh Mitra, it added.

Referring to the annual ease of doing business ranking of states by the Centre on the basis of evaluation of feedback of users of Nivesh Mitra portal, the Chief Secretary has instructed that accountability should be fixed and necessary action must be taken against officials in the cases of any delay or violation of procedures by them.

Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Industrial Development) Alok Kumar said feedback of single-window portal users is reviewed monthly at ‘Invest UP’ also.

He said online feedback facility was started in September 2019 on the Nivesh Mitra portal. As per the latest user feedback data, out of 1,16,032 users, over 74 per cent were ‘satisfied’, while 12 per cent were ‘moderately satisfied’ and 14 per cent users were ‘not satisfied’ with the delivery of licencing services, he added.