Ease of doing business: Government exempts these industries from environmental clearance for power plants

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 7:39 PM

The exemption to industries having potential for heat recovery has been given to promote energy conservation and reduce green house gas emissions.

This exemption was so far given to thermal power plants using waste heat boilers without any auxiliary fuel.

The Centre has exempted industries like steel, cement and metal from mandatory prior environment clearance for setting up a new or expanding the existing captive power plant employing waste heat recovery boilers (WHRB) without using any auxiliary fuel. The exemption to industries having potential for heat recovery has been given to promote energy conservation and reduce green house gas emissions, according to an order. This exemption was so far given to thermal power plants using waste heat boilers without any auxiliary fuel.

Prior environment clearance will not be required for setting up of new or expansion of captive power plants employing WHRB without using any auxiliary fuel, in the existing cement plants, integrated steel plants, metallurgical industries and other industries having potential for heat recovery, the order said. The objective was to promote energy conservation, reduce green house emissions and, in larger interest of the environment including climate change, it added.

The Union Environment Ministry has amended the norms and issued a fresh order following several representations from the industry, according to the order.

