E-toilet firm Eram Scientific broadens export footprint

Dammam province in Saudi Arabia, as part of the larger plan to partner GCC countries in sustainable sanitation solutions,” Bincy Baby, director, Eram Scientific, told FE.

In November 2018, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates identified the Eram product as “the most market-ready” from 20 participants at Beijing Sanitation Expo.

After notching the technology handholding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, India’s first e-toilet innovator Eram Scientific has got cracking on broadening its export footprint. Over the last three years, the firm had set up over 3,500 unmanned, self-cleaning e-toilets all over the country.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has mooted market development in African countries, after favouring Eram toilets as a small part of its $200-billion reinvent-the-toilet project. Currently our UAE office is in talks with

