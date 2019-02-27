E-governance! Punjab partners Microsoft for its digital journey

Microsoft is the first global cloud service provider to get empaneled for offering cloud services in the state for a period of three years. (Representational photo)

Making government services available to citizens online is a key part of the Punjab government’s digital vision. Parminder Pal Singh, director of governance reforms, Punjab, says, “We believe the next step of growth will be to move beyond just the Internet and leverage the power of the cloud. Our vision of a truly transformed Punjab is one where all the residents of the state benefit from the services offered by its government.”

In order to realise this vision, the state government’s department of governance reform has entered into agreements for offering cloud services in the state. Microsoft is the first global cloud service provider to get empaneled for offering cloud services in the state for a period of three years. It has empaneled four Microsoft partners —Tata Communication, Embee Software, G7Cr Technologies, and SISL Infotech in its cloud services directory, allowing government departments and agencies in Punjab to choose the Microsoft Cloud to advance their digital transformation, optimise IT operations, and transform communities. “We will work on Microsoft’s cloud technology to provide transformational e-governance services and financial inclusion opportunities to lakhs across Punjab,” Singh said.

Through Microsoft Azure, public sector organisations in Punjab can now draw on a wide range of deployment models and service offerings, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), disaster recovery as a service, Dev/Test, virtual desktop as a service, and managed backup. The Microsoft Cloud provides industry-leading levels of security, privacy controls, compliance, and transparency for government agencies to achieve higher efficiencies, with greater reliability and scalability.

Singh added that the state’s Land Records Information System and E-Sewa (previously called SUWIDHA—Single User-Friendly Windows Disposal & Helpline for applicants), will soon migrate onto the Azure platform. Microsoft technologies currently power several core e-governance and critical projects in Punjab. The company has played a key role in the enhancement and efficient delivery of citizenship services, including the development of the E-District platform, SUWIDHA and the Grievance Management System. Additionally, Microsoft also supports the State Data Centre of Punjab.

Manish Prakash, general manager – Public Sector, Microsoft India, said “Our commitment to Punjab goes back a long way and with this accreditation, we are now well-positioned to support the state in reshaping its governance and economic landscape and realise its digital vision.”

Microsoft is the only provider of services across all three clouds in the country – private, public, and hybrid cloud, and was the first global public cloud service provider to be accredited by the ministry of electronics and IT. Its hyper-scale, flexible and secure local cloud services from three India datacentres in Pune, Mumbai and Chennai – Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, and Office 365 – are already accelerating cloud innovation.