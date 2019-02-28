E-commerce policy: Vendors’ body wants changes in anti-counterfeiting measures

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has sought stakeholders’ comments on the draft policy by March 9.

By Asmita Dey

The All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) will write to the government suggesting certain changes to the anti-counterfeiting measures proposed by it in the draft e-commerce policy.

The association wants a dispute redressal mechanism in place for sellers which they can resort to in case charges of selling counterfeit products are levelled against them by marketplaces, an AIOVA member told FE.

The draft e-commerce policy released by the government last week said marketplaces should provide for creation of financial disincentives for sellers if found to be selling counterfeit products. In addition, if a seller is found to be selling counterfeit products, the marketplace should blacklist that seller from selling on its platform for a specified period.

“Marketplaces blacklisting sellers or extending financial disincentives to them cannot be a solution. It has to be challengeable in a special court of law or in a special government body, otherwise it becomes a one-sided thing,” the association member said.

The member said if marketplaces are allowed to disincentivise a seller, that money should not go to marketplaces but the government. Also, the financial disincentive order should come from the government. “They are making the marketplace the jury and the executioner,” he added.

The association has also received some concerns on the clause in the draft policy that suggest trademark owners registered with e-commerce platforms can notify the platform about a seller selling counterfeit products in case of which the seller will be delisted by the platform unless the seller is able to prove the goods sold are genuine, the AIOVA member said.

“In the past, we have seen cases where marketplaces have not accepted the proof provided by sellers. This should also be challengeable so that the seller can go and prove in a court of law that they are actual goods,” the member said.

An earlier draft e-commerce policy finalised by a taskforce under former commerce secretary Rita Teaotia met with criticism, following which the government stepped up consultations on the policy.