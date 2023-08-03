scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

E-commerce Policy To Be Announced in Coming Weeks: CAIT

The government is close to finalising the National E-commerce Policy and rules that could be announced in coming weeks, Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal said Wednesday.

Written by FE Bureau
ecomerce, industry news
The E-commerce Policy was first mooted in 2018 and an initial draft of it was released in 2019. Since then many rounds of consultations have happened. (IE)

The government is close to finalising the National E-commerce Policy and rules that could be announced in coming weeks, Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal said Wednesday.

Khandelwal who attended the meeting called by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with key e-commerce players to discuss the policy said that Wednesday’s meeting was the final one in the consultation stage after which no more meetings will be held with the industry.

Also Read

The meeting was chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Rajesh Kumar Singh and Department of Consumer affairs Rohit Kumar Singh were also present.

Also Read

Apart from CAIT, which represents traditional retail, top officials of Reliance Retail, Flipkart, Amazon and Tata Digital were also present at the meeting.

The issues of traditional retail regarding deep discounting, private labels, third-party involvement and predatory pricing by e-commerce companies are likely to be addressed by the policy, Khandelwal said.

Another issue that policy will address is consumer protection – specially on hidden charges and quality of service, he said.

The E-commerce Policy was first mooted in 2018 and an initial draft of it was released in 2019. Since then many rounds of consultations have happened.

Currently the e-commerce sector has been governed by the Information Technology Act, Consumer Protection Act, FDI Policy on e-commerce and Competition Act.

Also Read

The e-commerce policy is being drafted to align it with the amendments proposed to be made in the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules 2020.l, an official had said earlier.

The concerns of the domestic retailers will be adequately addressed under the regulations, he had said.

More Stories on
ecommerce
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 04:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS