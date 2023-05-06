E-commerce platform for livestock economy launched

An online e-commerce platform for livestock economy — AnimStok.com — was commercially launched on Friday, which would provide a centralised and organised marketplace for all animal-based products and services.

Gurgaon based Agritech startup Animpet Ecomm, which started the e-commerce platform, will have 15 verticals ranging from livestock trading, dairy and products, poultry, meat and products, fisheries, animal feed, nutrients, medicines and veterinary services.

The platform provides services to business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) segments of livestock economy, according to a company statement.

Incorporated in 2021, Animstok.com was launched after the trial runs with over 25,000 vendors offering 0.15 million products and services, according to a company’s statement.

The company has been provided with start-up certification by the ministry of commerce and industry.

”Number of vendors will be scaled up to one million, offering 10 million products,” Karishma Dagar, co-founder and chief marketing officer, AnimStok.com, said.