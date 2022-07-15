E-commerce firms likely to ramp up hiring ahead of festive season

Hiring by the e-commerce ecosystem is expected to grow by 20-25% over the next three months as companies gear up for high festive season demand after two years of muted sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The roles in demand are those high on delivery and tech-related skills to manage customer acquisition, engagement and retention for platform users. Entry-level roles for customer service and management are driving maximum demand. In addition, digital marketing will be another segment that will see high demand for professionals, according to Indian Staffing Federation.

E-commerce companies say that the overall consumer sentiment is positive and are anticipating good sales this year, which will boost hiring. Anika Parashar, founder and CEO of The Woman’s Company told FE that while the factors like the festive season and speed of vaccine deployment are boosting consumer sentiments, another reason behind the improved hiring outlook is strong growth in business activity, which has pressed the need to hire more.

“With the festival season just around the corner, we are witnessing an increase in sales. We will need more hands-on deck and are looking at a 20% increase in hiring,” Parashar said. The company is looking to add resources to its digital teams and on-ground sales teams.

It is not just the e-commerce players but also the support system in terms of logistics firms who are also building capacity to cater to the anticipated increase in demand. Shailesh Kumar, founder of CABT Logistics said for the festive season, companies in the logistics sector have hired gig workers, increased capacity, and are expanding their operations at new locations.

“We at CABT have launched a delivery partner programme, to hire over 15,000 gig workers during the season to boost the company’s delivery capabilities, also we are adding many rapid delivery points across key metros, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and are also hiring for over 100 positions across verticals such as sales, servicing and operations,” Kumar said.

Roadcast, a vehicle fleet management and delivery tracking company is focusing on hiring across roles that will eventually help them build their online footprint that will ensure a wider reach with minimum spending on fixed costs.

Rahul Mehra, co-founder of Roadcast said, “Last year there was a 20% increase in hiring but this year we are looking at a 35% increase across specific roles such as customer servicing, development and project management.”