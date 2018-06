Flight number AI 755 returned to Delhi 40 minutes after it took off, when the problem was detected, he added. (PTI)

An Air India flight from Delhi to Durgapur in West Bengal with 128 passengers on board had to return shortly after it took off this morning due to a hydraulic problem, a spokesperson of the airline said. Flight number AI 755 returned to Delhi 40 minutes after it took off, when the problem was detected, he added. The passengers were boarded on an alternative flight, the spokesperson said.

(More details are awaited.)