Dunzo to deliver PepsiCo’s Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos at your doorstep

While PepsiCo’s partnership with Dunzo will debut in Bengaluru, the services will soon be expanded to other cities as well such as Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Jaipur.

FMCG major PepsiCo has partnered with grocery delivery application Dunzo to deliver its iconic snacks brands such as Lay’s and Kurkure to customers’ doorsteps as companies look to strengthen last mile delivery during coronavirus lockdown. While PepsiCo’s partnership with Dunzo will debut in Bengaluru, the services will soon be expanded to other cities as well such as Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Jaipur, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. To order, customers can select snack brands on ‘daily grocery’ on Dunzo’s app, and the same will be delivered to their doorstep within an hour of ordering. Other than chips brand Lay’s and snack brand Kurkure, Dunzo will also deliver Doritos and Quaker in various combos or a-la-carte. The company is currently taking prepaid orders only to avoid contact.

“The tie-up with Dunzo will further strengthen our ‘Direct-to-Customer’ initiative and provide our products at the customers’ doorstep. By complying with the safety norms of social distancing and contactless delivery, we want to ensure that our consumers have uninterrupted and safe access to our products,” Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director, Marketing — Foods category, PepsiCo India, said. To ensure that the customers are safely able to get products such as chips etc even amid lockdown, PepsiCo India and Dunzo are taking safety and hygiene precautions during both pick up of stock from distributors and delivery at the consumer’s end, the company said. The company has also provided its delivery partners with hand sanitizers to ensure hygiene.

PepsiCo is not the first FMCG company to partner with online food delivery applications. During lockdown, many other fast-moving consumer goods companies have also enlisted the services of apps such as Swiggy and Zomato to make their products accessible to a wider customer base. ITC, which makes shirwad range of packaged atta had also recently partnered with Domino’s Pizza to deliver essentials such as atta and spices.