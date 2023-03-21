scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Dunearn Investments sells 2.8 pc stake in Devyani International for Rs 499 cr 

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Dunearn Investments sold 3,44,30,150 shares, amounting to 2.85 per cent stake in the company.

Written by PTI
stake sale
The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 145.04 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 499.37 crore.

Dunearn Investments Mauritius Pte on Tuesday divested a 2.8 per cent stake in restaurant operator Devyani International for Rs 499 crore through an open market transaction.

Dunearn Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings while Devyani International is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Dunearn Investments sold 3,44,30,150 shares, amounting to 2.85 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 145.04 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 499.37 crore. Post the latest transaction, Dunearn’s shareholding have reduced to 3.03 per cent from 5.88 per cent (as of December quarter) in the firm.

Also Read

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund A/C – Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund bought 62 lakh shares of the company.On Tuesday, shares of Devyani International closed 1.88 per cent lower at Rs 140.70 per piece on the NSE

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-03-2023 at 21:12 IST

Stock Market