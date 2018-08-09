Dun & Bradstreet, 177-year-old provider of commercial data, to be bought by investors in $6.5 billion deal

​​​
Dun & Bradstreet Corp., the 177-year-old provider of commercial data, agreed to be bought by investors including Thomas H. Lee Partners in a transaction valued at $6.5 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet shareholders will receive $145 in cash for each share, according to an Aug. 8 statement from the buyers. That’s 18 percent higher than the latest closing price.

The other acquirers include Cannae Holdings Inc. and CC Capital. Dun & Bradstreet’s directors unanimously approved the transaction, which includes the assumption of $1.1 billion of net debt.

Dun & Bradstreet shares have tumbled from a high of $140.73 in August 2016 and annual profit has more than halved since 2014. William P. Foley II, chairman of Cannae, said the new owners would make Dun & Bradstreet more efficient in “an increasingly data-driven world.”

Upon completion of the takeover, Dun & Bradstreet will become a privately held company.

