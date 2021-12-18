  • MORE MARKET STATS

Due diligence: Zee in final stages of completing process

“The due diligence process, which was spread across cities, would be completed ahead of the deadline. This was a large and tedious process started in September, considering both the companies have a presence across the country, and is now nearing closure,” a source close to the development said.

Written By FE Bureau
zee tv
Following the completion of the ongoing assessments, the firms will sign binding agreements and approvals, and seek ZEEL shareholders’ approvals.


Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is in the final stages of completing the due diligence for its proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), a subsidiary of Japan’s Sony Corp, as the December 22 deadline draws close. Both companies had entered into a 90-day due diligence process on September 22, following the announcement of a merger.
“The due diligence process, which was spread across cities, would be completed ahead of the deadline. This was a large and tedious process started in September, considering both the companies have a presence across the country, and is now nearing closure,” a source close to the development said.


Following the completion of the ongoing assessments, the firms will sign binding agreements and approvals, and seek ZEEL shareholders’ approvals. For the merger, the firms would also require regulatory clearances including that from the Competition Commission of India, Sebi and the National Company Law Tribunal, among others.

In September, ZEEL and SPNI had signed a non-binding term-sheet to combine the companies’ linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries. SPNI, as part of the deal, would also infuse $1.58 billion in the merged entity.

The merged firm will be a publicly-listed company, with ZEEL’s Punit Goenka continuing as its MD and CEO for five years. The merger will create the largest media entertainment player in the country, with combined standalone revenues of about $2 billion, Goenka had said earlier.

The move comes at a time when Invesco, which together with its subsidiary OFI Global China Fund, hold a 17.88% stake in ZEEL, had moved courts alleging corporate governance issues in the company.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
CCI suspends Future deal, fines AmazonThe matter is sure to lead to another legal battle between Amazon and Future. The two sides have been embroiled in a legal battle for more than a year now over Future Retail’s move to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail for Rs 24,500 crore.