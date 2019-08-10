Ducati’s power cruiser, the Diavel 1260, launched

The twin-cylinder Diavel 1260 puts out 159bhp at 9,500rpm and 129Nm of torque at 7,500rpm.

On Friday, luxury motorcycle brand Ducati India launched the all-new Diavel 1260 and 1260 S priced Rs 17.7 lakh and Rs 19.25 lakh, respectively, (ex-showroom, all-India). “The new Diavel 1260 is more powerful and more muscular yet agile and effective between the curves for maximum riding enjoyment. It remains faithful to the original spirit of the incredibly special Diavel, which combined the riding ethos of a super naked, superbike and a cruiser, yet bringing all the elements decidedly up to date,” the company said in a statement.

Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India, said, “When the Diavel was launched, it created a new category altogether. It became a motorcycle responsible for giving a new definition to power cruisers and created a cult following amongst young motorcycle enthusiasts for its devilish looks and superbike-level performance. The new Diavel 1260 is a step above its predecessor, promising the personalities of a naked roadster and a power cruiser, making it a ‘mega monster’.”

The new Diavel 1260 is powered by the 1262cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine with variable cam timing, which has been upgraded to optimise performance and is equipped with the chain-type final transmission. The twin-cylinder Diavel 1260 puts out 159bhp at 9,500rpm and 129Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. “The rear wheel—240mm wide with a diameter of 17 inches—remains a Diavel hallmark and, together with the new chassis set-up, merges excellent handling and remarkable lean angles with outstanding comfort levels,” the company added.

A sportier S version of the Diavel 1260 is also available, which features fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at the front and rear, dedicated wheels and an even higher-performance braking system. While the Diavel 1260 is available in a shade of grey with a black frame, the Diavel 1260S has two livery options: two contrasting blacks with different finishes, with red frame, and a shade of grey with black frame. Ducati currently has dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.