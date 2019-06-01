Ducati India to scale up ‘riding experiences’

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati India has announced its upcoming DRE (Ducati Riding Experience) courses for the second half of 2019. “After the success of DRE activities in India till now, Ducati has lined up DRE Safety in July, Dream Tour to Spiti Valley, DRE Individual Racetrack Training and DRE Off-Road

Days in August, followed by DRE Track Days in September, Ducati Race Cup in October and, finally, the 2019 JK Tyre Superbike Championship in November,” the company said in a statement.

Sergi Canovas, managing director, Ducati India, said, “We brought the global DRE programme to India to provide an unparalleled level of experience in accordance to the passion and interests of motorcycle enthusiasts. Last year (2018) has been very successful for Ducati India, with some great riding and learning courses, and we look forward to providing more unique experiences this year in every riding genre and engage more with Ducatisti community in the country.”

He added that these activities enable riders to learn from the best instructors, further enhancing their passion for riding a superbike such as Ducati.

DRE Safety: It helps riders acquire the knowledge and practical preparation necessary for safe riding. This course, the company says, teaches safety concepts tailored to each participant, depending upon their experience.

Dream Tour: It’s an exclusive DRE where riders get to experience the capabilities of their superbike in trying conditions.

Individual Racetrack Training: Riders are provided training from certified DRE instructors on a racetrack.

Off-Road Days: It helps riders improve their riding skills off-the-road.

Track Days: It aims at enhancing the skills of riders on a racetrack.

Ducati currently sells seven models, including the Monster and the Panigale, and their multiple variants in India.