Ducati India Race Cup to be held in October

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 12:30 AM

Will be held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), with Panigale and SuperSport motorcycles

Ducati India Race Cup, Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2019, Volkswagen Motorsport India, Ducati Riding Experience track dayThe Ducati India Race Cup will have one qualifying race on October 5, followed by the race on October 6.

This week, luxury motorcycle brand Ducati announced its first Ducati India Race Cup. The race will be held alongside the season finale of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2019 in October 2019 at the Buddh International Circuit, the Formula 1 track near Greater Noida.

“This is the first time that Ducati India Race Cup will take place alongside Volkswagen Motorsport India’s Ameo Cup race. With the collaboration of Ducati India and Volkswagen Motorsport India, there would be Ducati riders aboard the Panigale and SuperSport motorcycles competing for top honours,” the company said in a statement.

Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India, said, “In 2018, Ducati showcased its racing DNA by winning at the JK Tyre National Superbike Racing Championship. Now, we are bringing our very own one-make race in the country. We are also looking to organise not just another Ducati Riding Experience track day, but are also working on having certified DRE instructors in India itself, so that they can provide individual training to riders before the race.”

The Ducati India Race Cup will have one qualifying race on October 5, followed by the race on October 6. The company said it will soon open entries for the Panigale and SuperSport motorcycle owners for the inaugural season of 2019.

