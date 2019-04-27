Ducati India launches four new Scrambler models

On Friday, luxury motorcycle brand Ducati launched the new Scrambler range in India. These are the Icon (Rs 7.89 lakh), the Full Throttle (Rs 8.92 lakh), the Caf\u00e9 Racer (Rs 9.78 lakh) and the Desert Sled (Rs 9.93 lakh). The renewed series, the company said, is more contemporary, more comfortable and safer. \u201cThe Icon is a perfect blend of tradition and innovation; the Desert Sled showcases a perfect amalgamation of the spirit of the off-road bikes from the 1960s and 1970s but with the uniqueness of the Scrambler style; the Full throttle takes its cue from the flat track Scrambler ridden by California racer Frankie Garcia in the 2018 American Super Hooligan Championship; and the Caf\u00e9 Racer offers a fresh take on the legendary bikes of the 1960s that brought about a motorcycling revolution,\u201d the company said in a statement. All the four motorcycles are powered by a 803cc engine, which delivers a torque of 67Nm at 5,750rpm, right from the bottom of the rev range, and an agile Scrambler chassis. Design changes include aluminium side panels that match the steel of the teardrop tank and the glass of the headlight, black-painted crankcases and brushed cylinder head fins, the all-new headlight with DRL (daytime running light), and auto-off LED indicators. Also, the switchgear has been made more ergonomic\u2014it is easier for the rider to scroll through the LCD instrument menu, which now includes fuel level info. All the four models have wide handlebars, new flat seat, Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres, and a renewed suspension set-up that, the company claims, provide a more comfortable and relaxed riding position. Also, courtesy the Ducati Multimedia System, the rider can listen to music, answer incoming calls or chat with the passenger on the intercom, while riding. Also read: Free-to-air Dangal races to the top, pips STAR, Zee, Colors in TV channel sweepstake Ducati has dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.