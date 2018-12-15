Ducati forays into pre-owned market – What bike lovers need to know

Motorbikes sold under Ducati Approved will continue to get benefits such as roadside assistance, and these motorcycles also come with a 12-month warranty coverage.

On Friday, luxury motorcycle brand Ducati India announced its entry in the pre-owned space, through Ducati Approved, which allows enthusiasts to enter the world of Ducati with a pre-owned motorcycle. “In Ducati Approved, qualified Ducati service technicians select and inspect every bike, certifying its history. Only a bike less than five years’ old, with a certified mileage lower than 50,000-km and that has passed 35 technical checks, can be certified as Ducati Approved,” the company said in a statement. Motorbikes sold under Ducati Approved will continue to get benefits such as roadside assistance, and these motorcycles also come with a 12-month warranty coverage.