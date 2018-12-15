Ducati forays into pre-owned market – What bike lovers need to know

Motorbikes less than five years’ old, with mileage lower than 50,000-km, would be sold through Ducati Approved.
On Friday, luxury motorcycle brand Ducati India announced its entry in the pre-owned space, through Ducati Approved, which allows enthusiasts to enter the world of Ducati with a pre-owned motorcycle. “In Ducati Approved, qualified Ducati service technicians select and inspect every bike, certifying its history. Only a bike less than five years’ old, with a certified mileage lower than 50,000-km and that has passed 35 technical checks, can be certified as Ducati Approved,” the company said in a statement. Motorbikes sold under Ducati Approved will continue to get benefits such as roadside assistance, and these motorcycles also come with a 12-month warranty coverage.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.