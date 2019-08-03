DSP Mutual Fund sues Dewan Housing

DSP Mutual Fund had an exposure of Rs 150 crore to commercial papers issued by DHFL with scheduled maturity on June 25, 2019.

DSP Mutual Fund has initiated legal proceedings against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) for recovering their dues. The fund house clarified that it has not done anything to disturb the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) process.

Earlier, FE had reported that asset management companies have not been involved in the working of the resolution plan and had indicated that they will litigate if they were not satisfied with the resolution plan.

“DHFL made a part payment of Rs 60 crore on 25th June 2019 (equivalent to 40% of outstanding exposure). Subsequently, DHFL shared a press release on 25th June, stating that the balance amount shall be paid in next couple of days. DSP received further 10% of the total outstanding amount on 29th June; implying 50% of dues remaining unpaid. The legal proceedings are related to the remainder of the dues which were communicated to be paid in next couple of days,” said DSP MF in its note.

The fund house reiterated that the legal proceedings are not initiated to disturb the ICA process.

Earlier MFs had indicated that during the informal conversations held a couple of weeks ago, they had been asked to take a haircut. However, mutual funds want the resolution plan to follow the law. In case of insolvency proceedings, losses are apportioned between equity shareholders, preference shareholders, perpetual-Tier II bond holders and unsecured lenders. After these four categories have apportioned the losses, then the secured lenders also end up taking a similar proportion of haircut. In this case, lenders do not wish to give a haircut to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, PF Trust and retail investors.

Mutual funds are protesting against this formula. However fund houses wants the same protection as EPFO and PF Trusts. Mutual funds have exposure of over Rs 2,400 crore in paper issued by DHFL.

Interestingly, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on a call on Friday after the Q1 results said, “As far as lenders, insurance companies, NBFCs, ARCs are concerned, they are all covered by ICA. But mutual funds are still a greyish area. But, any NBFC account cannot be referred to the NCLT(for insolvency proceedings). There is RBI, which will have powers to resolve. Secondly, if it is a secured asset, and I am holding a security, I have an option to go to DRT, or align with other banks, whether I sign ICA or not. If there is a resolution plan, I can evaluate and be part of that. So, it is a choice. But, anyone who wants to go to DRT will have to evaluate what they gain out of it. Whether they will be better off or worse off as part of the resolution. The only difference is for everybody else, ICA signing has become mandatory. For mutual funds, it is not mandatory as on date. But choices for NBFC sector are also very limited. And DRT we know how many years it takes to recover. So, it is a choice.”