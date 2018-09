The Centre launched the bid round II of the discovered small fields (DSF). (Representational photo)

The government expects to generate about $15.3-billion revenue over 20 years from the 25 contract areas covering 59 discovered oil and gas fields, according to director general hydrocarbon VP Joy.

The Centre launched the bid round II of the discovered small fields (DSF) last month, in which there is prospective resource base 190 million tonne spread over 3,000 sq km.