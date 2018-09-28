Druva inches closer to $1-bn valuation mark

Customers in India too were difficult to convince to buy a Made in India enterprise software product.

Druva, a cloud data protection and management product company, opened its new product development centre in Pune with plans to hire 1,000 people in two years.

Founded in Pune, Druva, shifted its headquarters from Pune to Sunnyvale, California after it found it tough to raise money from investors in Indian market.

Venture funds were not keen on investing in a product company in the enterprise space out of India in 2008, preferring consumer tech companies instead.

But the shift of headquarters to the US in 2012 and subsequent investment from Sequoia Capital first and with more venture funds joining in, Druva has seen annual growth at around 60% and getting closer to the valuations of $1 billion it was tipped to reach.

“We are not far away from the $1 billion mark”, said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO of Druva. “We are fairly valued and our growth is solid,” he said, adding that they will start considering an IPO starting next year.

After sales and marketing moved to the US, the company has acquired 4,000 enterprise customers including some big names like Siemens, NASA, Xerox, Deloitte, Aspen, Zoetis, amongst others. Around 300 of the 4,000 customers are in India, said Singh.

Around 95% of the development, innovation and R&D work continues to be based out of the Pune facility with a team of 375.

Opening of the new facility is part of the global expansion plans.

Milind Borate, co-founder & CTO, Druva, says they stuck to doing product development company and did not go down the services path and were entirely dependent on products for survival.

Druva has so far raised $200 million in venture funding and could be considering an IPO, Singh said. Sequoia is the largest shareholder currently with Nexus Venture, Tenaya Capital, EMC, NTT Capital and Riverwood Capital joining in as investors.

The team here will work on the Druva Cloud Platform, data management applications, R&D in areas of cloud storage, big data analytics, AI-driven services.

Druva is into data protection, security and governance across endpoints, SaaS, data centres and IaaS offering customers pay as you use model with ability to scale to hundreds of petabyte of data through its cloud-based architecture.