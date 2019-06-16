Drug maker Lupin recalls 18,000 antibiotic drug bottles in the US

By: |
Published: June 16, 2019 5:34:49 PM

Indian drug maker Lupin Ltd. is recalling more than 18,000 bottles of an antibiotic drug used to treat bacterial infections from the U.S. market.

The drug, cefdinir for oral suspension, has been manufactured by Lupin’s Mandideep manufacturing facility in central India.

Indian drug maker Lupin Ltd. is recalling more than 18,000 bottles of an antibiotic drug used to treat bacterial infections from the U.S. market. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, the U.S. unit of the Indian company, is recalling the drug due to a “complaint received of metal piece identified in the product bottle prior to the reconstitution,” according to information on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or USFDA, website.

The drug, cefdinir for oral suspension, has been manufactured by Lupin’s Mandideep manufacturing facility in central India.

The USFDA has classified it as a Class-II recall, which is initiated when use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary, or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Drug maker Lupin recalls 18,000 antibiotic drug bottles in the US
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop