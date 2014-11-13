Dropbox VP Aditya Agarwal joins Flipkart’s board of directors

Sachin Bansal said Aditya Agarwal’s experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping Flipkart continue to build a world-class technology company out of India.

India’s largest online retailer Flipkart today announced the entry of Dropbox’s Vice-President Aditya Agarwal in its board of directors as an independent member.

Vice-President of Engineering at Dropbox, Agarwal oversees the different engineering teams, including new product development, infrastructure, platform and operations.

Aditya came to Dropbox via the acquisition of Cove, a company he co-founded that was focused on improving group collaboration and communication, Flipkart said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Sachin Bansal, Co–founder and Chief Executive officer of Flipkart said, “Aditya is one of the best technology minds in the Silicon Valley today. With Facebook, Cove and now Dropbox, he is associated with building and driving some of the most innovative technology product companies in the world.”

He said Agarwal’s experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping Flipkart continue to build a world-class technology company out of India.

“Technology drives some of the biggest innovations in this world. I’m very excited to join Flipkart, which is building technology that can change the retail landscape of a country as complex as India – it’s an opportunity that has massive potential.” Agarwal said.