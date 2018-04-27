Public comments to be sought: Draft national telecom policy likely in a week

The policy will be placed before Parliament for approval during the monsoon session in July-August.

The government is in an advanced stage of finalising the draft national telecom policy (NTP) 2018, following which it will be put before the public for comments, likely in a week’s time.

“We are very close on the policy (NTP). We hope it will come out as early as May 1. Its focus is reforms, investor-friendly initiatives and aims to bring down cost of compliance. We are hopeful that NTP 2018 will trigger innovation with focus on Make in India. We will first seek comments from the public for around 15-20 days,” Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters.

After receiving comments from public, the Department of Telecom (DoT) will start inter-ministerial consultations on the policy, following which it will be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval, she added.

Finally, the policy will be placed before Parliament for approval during the monsoon session in July-August.

The NTP 2018 is being eagerly awaited as it will set the tone and tenor for future technological developments, especially those related to 5G services, as well as provide a road map to telecom operators and investors on the government’s plans for the sector.

The government’s view is that while the telecom sector has played a commending role in connecting over a billion people and making available basic services like digital payments, NTP 2018 should play a key role in expanding these efforts beyond cities to over 6 lakh villages, while at the same time ensuring that they are within reach of the common man.

Trai has already given its recommendations to the DoT on the policy, emphasising that the present method of calculating licence fee (LF) and spectrum usage charge (SUC) is around 20 years old. It has suggested review and rationalisation of both these levies.

The regulator has also recommended that the policy’s mission should be self sufficiency in telecom equipment manufacturing, while its objective should be “to leapfrog India among top-50 nations in international rankings in terms of network readiness, communications systems and services, and to attract an investment equivalent to $100 billion in the communication sector”.