Draft Kerala industrial policy: Focus on skills, tech

Kerala’s new industrial policy has a strong focus on upgrading skills of youth for jobs of the future, industries and technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, and aligning the industrial sector with the state’s vision of responsible and sustainable investments, minister for industries, law & coir, P Rajeeve said.

Presenting the draft industrial policy, Rajeeve said the new policy will aim to tap the inherent strengths of the state and foster investments in sunrise sectors. “We will play to our strengths and see wherever we can utilise our production capabilities to manufacture in Kerala. We will focus on our core strengths and aim to promote employment generation,” he said.

The draft policy envisages creating more employment, retaining the talent pool, ensuring balanced regional development and giving incentives for sustainable and responsible investments. Some of the priority sectors identified are artificial intelligence, space sector, ayurveda, biotechnology, designing, electronic system design & manufacturing, electric vehicles, engineering & research and development, food technology, and Graphene. Other areas identified for emphasis are hi-tech farming, high value-added rubber products, logistics, medical equipment, nano technology, renewable energy, retail, robotics, tourism & hospitality, 3D printing and marine cluster.