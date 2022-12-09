Draft Digital India Bill by December-end

The government will release the draft Digital India bill for public consultation by the end of this month, minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

The Digital India Act will subsume the Information Technology Act 2020, which according to experts and government officials need a revamp owing to changing internet scenarios.

Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit, Chandrasekhar said, “we expect both the bills (Digital Personal Data Protection bill and Digital India Bill) to be taken to parliament together”.

The government plans to introduce the data protection bill in the upcoming Budget session.

While the data protection bill lays rights and duties of the citizen and obligations for data fiduciaries to use collected data lawfully, the Digital India bill is expected to focus on openness of internet, safety, trust, and accountability as basic principles in detail.

“The Information Technology Act, 2000 is being overhauled to account for the recent developments in the post-Internet era to manage binaries and consumer rights,” Chandrasekhar said.