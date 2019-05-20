Dr Reddy’s to spend $300 million on R&D in FY 20

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 5:35:26 PM

The spend is lowered by 16 per cent year-on-year and is flat on a sequential quarter basis. The spend for FY 19 is Rs 1,551 crore.

Dr Reddy, industry news, R&D, Dr Reddy share, Dr Reddy news, Dr Reddy share news, Dr Reddy labDr Reddy?s to spend 0 million on R&D in FY 20 

Dr Reddys Laboratories is planning to spend upto USD 300 million on research and development (R&D) during this financial year, a senior official of the company has said. President, CFO and global head (HR) of Dr Reddy’s Saumen Chakraborty, during an ‘earnings call’, said the drug-maker spent USD 226 million during the last fiscal against USD 264 million in FY 18.

The R&D spend for the quarter (January-March FY 19) is Rs 366 crore, that is USD 53 million and EBIT 9.19 per cent of the sales for the quarter, he said. The spend is lowered by 16 per cent year-on-year and is flat on a sequential quarter basis. The spend for FY 19 is Rs 1,551 crore. That is USD 226 million as against USD 264 million in FY 18, Chakraborty said. “We expect the overall R&D for FY 20 would be in the range of USD 250 million to USD 300 million,” he said replying to a query.

The company would continue to focus on R&D for some interesting pipeline of proprietary products. But, on an overall basis, the R&D spend would be lower in proprietary products when compared to previous year, he further said.

Speaking at the meeting, chief operating officer of the company Erez Israeli said, “Now that we made the R&D organisation more efficient andcould handle more products with less cost, we want to continue with this plan of productivity to increase the R&D in order to ensure no fallbacks and no differentiated products.” Replying to a query, Israeli said the company during FY 20 expects to launch more than 30 products in the US market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Dr Reddy’s to spend $300 million on R&D in FY 20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition